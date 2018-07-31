- Thank you, Don. As of five minutes ago, the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline officially closed. And as of right now, no Padres have made any moves to anywhere else, despite all the rumors several players were rumored to be going somewhere else. And that can obviously very-- be very disconcerting to a club house. So, how do you deal with that? Andy Green explains.

- Three years running, if I've experienced anything, it's that, right now. Used to hearing about our guys in possible trades, and you just try to do your best you can to communicate with all of them. You communicate with them all every single day, and give them as much information as you can. And sometimes there's not much information to give. Sometimes the information you guys put out might not be right, from my experience-- never you Dennis, don't worry. But they hear rumors all day, and that-- those rumors can distract. But I think most of the guys who find themselves in those rumors possess the right amount of maturity to be able to handle it.