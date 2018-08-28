Padres reportedly set to call up Luis Urías

SAN DIEGO– According to various reports, the San Diego Padres are set to call up infielder Luis Urías prior to Tuesday’s inter-league matchup against the Seattle Mariners. The San Diego Union Tribune’s Kevin Acee was first to break the news:

Signed as a 16-year-old international free agent back in 2013, Urías showcased elite bat-to-ball skills and on-base ability throughout his minor league career; quickly ascending up the Padres’ system. The Mexico native most recently collected an array of prospect accolades in 2018, including being selected to play in both the MLB Futures and PCL All-Star game. His reported call-up comes at a time at which he is especially hot. In August, Urías was hitting .420 with a 1.139 OPS in 88 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso.

All in all, Urías hit .296 with a .845 OPS in 120 Triple-A games. He is the top 2B prospect & the No. 22 overall prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipleline.

Urías will likely get the majority of the playing time at second base for the rest of this season, with eyes on beginning 2019 as the Opening Day starter at second base for the Padres.