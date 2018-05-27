Cubs place Darvish on 10-day DL with right triceps tendinitis

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed Yu Darvish on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with right triceps tendinitis, continuing a rough season for the right-hander.

The Cubs also optioned catcher Victor Caratini to Triple-A Iowa before their game against San Francisco. Veteran catcher Chris Gimenez and left-handed reliever Randy Rosario were brought up from the minors, and infielder Efren Navarro was designated for assignment.

Darvish is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in his first season after finalizing a $126 million, six-year deal with the Cubs in February. He was slated to start the series finale against the Giants on Sunday night, but Tyler Chatwood will move up a day to take his place.

The 31-year-old Darvish had been showing signs of a turnaround, pitching six innings of two-hit ball last Sunday at Cincinnati for his first win with his new team. He has allowed just two runs and five hits in his last 10 innings.

The DL move was made retroactive to Wednesday. The Cubs did not immediately announce a starter for Monday’s series opener at Pittsburgh.

The 24-year-old Caratini appeared in 26 games with Chicago, batting .262 with four RBIs. Manager Joe Maddon said the move was made primarily to get him more playing time.

Gimenez, 35, signed a minor league contract with Chicago over the winter after a combined nine seasons with five major league teams. He played for Maddon with Tampa Bay in 2012 and 2013 and had some success with Darvish with Texas in 2014.

