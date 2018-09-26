Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer has become the 17th major league pitcher since 1900 to strike out at least 300 batters in a season.

Scherzer reached the milestone by getting Austin Dean of the Miami Marlins to whiff on an 85 mph slider for the second out of the seventh inning Tuesday night. That was Scherzer’s 10th K of the game.

He has 10 strikeouts or more in a majors-high 18 of his 33 starts in 2018.

Scherzer entered Tuesday 17-7 with a 2.57 ERA as he tries to earn a third consecutive NL Cy Young Award with Washington. He also won the AL honor in 2013 for the Detroit Tigers.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way rookie Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery next week.

The Angels confirmed Ohtani’s long-expected decision on elbow ligament replacement Tuesday. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery in Los Angeles.

Ohtani won’t be able to pitch for the Angels in 2019, but he is likely to hit at some point early next season. When asked whether Ohtani is likely to be ready for opening day as a hitter, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said there are “too many variables” to make a confident prediction.

NEW YORK (AP) — David Wright has been reinstated from the disabled list and added to the New York Mets’ active roster for the first time since June 3, 2016.

After a long road back from a string of injuries, the 35-year-old team captain will be eligible off the bench Tuesday night against NL East champion Atlanta — if the game is played. Heavy rain has been falling throughout the day in New York, and the tarp is covering the infield at Citi Field.

Assistant general manager John Ricco says it’s unlikely Wright will play during the three-game series because the Braves are trying to earn home-field advantage in the Division Series, and the Mets don’t want to compromise the integrity of the pennant race.

It’s possible Wright could pinch-hit if the score is lopsided.

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian prosecutors dropped a domestic assault charge on Tuesday against Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna, who agreed to stay away from the alleged victim for one year and continue counseling.

Osuna, formerly with the Toronto Blue Jays, was charged with assault in May. The 23-year-old player was suspended without pay for 75 games for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, and the Blue Jays dealt him to Houston on July 30.

Speaking in court, prosecutor Catherine Mullaly said the complainant, who lives in Mexico, had made clear she would not travel to Toronto to testify against Osuna.

NFL

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jameis Winston is back on the job, though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still aren’t saying if it’s as the team’s starting quarterback.

Winston’s three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy ended Tuesday, the first day the fourth-year pro was permitted to return to the team’s training facility and have contact with coaches and teammates.

It was a day off for players following Monday night’s 30-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, however coach Dirk Koetter said the first overall pick from the 2015 draft showed up bright and early, ready to begin preparation for the Chicago Bears.

What Koetter declined to say was whether Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has the Bucs off to a 2-1 start while throwing for more than 400 yards in a league-record three consecutive games will start Sunday.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib will undergo surgery Thursday to repair an ankle injury.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that a timetable for Talib’s return will not be known until after the procedure is completed and the full extent of the injury he sustained in the second half of the 35-23 win over the Chargers on Sunday is determined.

Talib has six tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble in three games this season, helping the Rams limit opponents to 199 yards passing per game and two touchdown passes. The Rams acquired the 2016 All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl defensive back in a trade with Denver for a fifth-round pick in the offseason.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Kentucky $100,000 for violating its policy on access to the competition area following the Wildcats football upset victory over Mississippi State.

The school was fined for a second offense, its first since a 2014 football game against South Carolina. Fans gathered in the south end zone of Kroger Field after Saturday’s 28-7 win over the then-No. 14 Bulldogs and celebrated with players. Kentucky improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC with the win and is ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said Tuesday the school is committed to following the rules and avoiding future penalties. He says, “We ask our fans to remain in the stands to celebrate the victories our team is working to earn.”

BOXING

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Former welterweight champion Victor Ortiz has been charged with raping a woman inside a home in March.

Police in Oxnard say the 31-year-old Ortiz turned himself in to Ventura County Sheriffs on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the district attorney filed charges after a months-long investigation, and Ortiz surrendered after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s website shows that Ortiz posted $100,000 bail and was released. He faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration when he appears in court on Oct. 10.

It could not immediately be determined whether he has an attorney.

SOCCER

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps have fired coach Carl Robinson and his assistants with five games remaining in the season.

Team president Bob Lenarduzzi said Tuesday the decision to dismiss Robinson, assistant coaches Martyn Pert and Gordon Forest and goalkeeper coach Stewart Kerr gives the team time to prepare for next season.

The Whitecaps are in eighth place in the Western Conference with 40 points and a record of 11-11-7. They are four points behind the Seattle Sounders, who hold the sixth and final playoff spot.

Craig Dalrymple, technical director for the Whitecaps FC Academy, will serve as acting coach for the rest of the season.

LONDON (AP) — Harvey Elliott has become the youngest-ever player to feature for Fulham at 15 years and 174 days.

The striker made his debut for the Premier League club after coming on in the 81st minute of a 3-1 victory over Millwall in the third round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

Luca de la Torre, a 20-year-old American midfielder, scored his first goal for Fulham. Joe Bryan and Cyrus Christie also opened their accounts for the west London club.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jose Mourinho has stripped Paul Pogba of the Manchester United vice captaincy, but wouldn’t offer an explanation for the decision.

Mourinho insisted that it wasn’t because of a dispute with the World Cup-winning France midfielder who returned to United in 2016 for 105 million euros (then $116 million).

Mourinho told broadcaster Sky Sports that “the only truth is that I made the decision of Paul not to be the second captain any more but no fallout, no problems at all.”

CHICAGO (AP) — Broadcaster JP Dellacamera has been selected to receive this year’s Colin Jose Media Award from the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The 66-year-old play-by-play announcer will be presented with the honor on Oct. 20 when the new Hall of Fame building opens in Frisco, Texas.

Dellacamera has called matches during the last nine men’s World Cups and five Women’s World Cups, plus three Olympic soccer tournaments. He has worked Major League Soccer broadcasts for ESPN, Fox and NBC and currently calls games for the Philadelphia Union.

ROME (AP) — Former Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi’s injury-plagued career has another negative turn with a positive doping test.

Italy’s anti-doping agency Nado Italia announced on Tuesday that Rossi will stand trial next week after testing positive for an eye drug that can be used as a masking agent.

The anti-doping prosecutor is seeking a one-year ban.

The test was taken in May while Rossi played for Genoa at the end of the last Serie A season.

The New Jersey-born Rossi is currently out of contract.