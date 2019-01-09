Suit attacking Super Bowl ticket policies meets court defeat

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A lawsuit claiming the NFL violated New Jersey’s consumer fraud laws with its ticketing policies for the 2014 Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium has been dealt a defeat in court.

New Jersey’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the NFL didn’t violate the laws when it released 1 percent of tickets to fans through a lottery.

The rest of the tickets were withheld for teams, sponsors and other insiders.

A New Jersey man’s federal lawsuit claimed he was forced to pay more than double the face value for a ticket on the secondary market because of the NFL’s policy.

Josh Finkelman has sought class-action status for himself and thousands of other fans.

A federal appeals court ruled the suit could go forward depending on how New Jersey’s Supreme Court ruled.