School suspends football coach after locker room assault

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school system has placed a prep football coach on leave after players were videotaped beating a teammate in a locker room.

The action announced Wednesday against Davidson High School coach Fred Riley was effective immediately, Mobile County schools spokeswoman Rena Phillips told news outlets.

Nine players have been suspended and a $12 million lawsuit was filed after video showed a then-freshman quarterback, Rodney Kim Jr., being beaten in April in what his parents say was a hazing attack.

The young player suffered a broken arm, and police say they were called about an assault complaint.

Mary Kim, the player’s mother, said she was “elated” about the coach being placed on leave, but she still wants Riley to be suspended and arrested.

“The truth is finally coming out,” she told WALA-TV.

The school spokeswoman wouldn’t comment further on the action against the coach, and Riley hasn’t commented on being placed on leave. But he told reporters last month he planned to keep coaching.

“I enjoy what I’m doing,” Riley said. “I love the young’uns. I like being around them, and as long as Mrs. Riley will let me keep coaching, I’ll keep coaching.”

The team began fall practice Monday.