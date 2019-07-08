Ice dance champ Bobrova retires at 29

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian ice dancer Ekaterina Bobrova, twice an Olympic medalist in the team event, has retired aged 29 shortly after giving birth to her first child.

A six-time European medalist in ice dance with partner Dmitry Soloviev, Bobrova helped the Russian figure skating team to gold at the 2014 Olympics and silver last year in Pyeongchang.

On Instagram, Bobrova says she’s retiring “with no regrets and happiness in my heart,” and that she plans to keep skating with Soloviev in ice shows.

Bobrova hasn’t competed since last year’s Olympics and became a mother in April with her husband Andrei Deputat, a former pairs skater for Russia.

Bobrova failed a drug test for meldonium in 2016 and missed the world championships before her suspension was lifted under an amnesty for athletes believed to have taken the drug only before it was banned.