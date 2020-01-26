Friedrich wins World Cup four-man race, adds to series lead

KONIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich won another four-man World Cup bobsled race Sunday, adding to his dominant year.

Friedrich drove to the gold, while fellow German driver Johannes Lochner got silver and Justin Kripps got the bronze for Canada. Combined, those three pilots have claimed 14 of the 21 available medals in four-man races this season.

Friedrich remained in the four-man season-long points lead, 53 points ahead of Lochner with just one four-man race of the season to go. All Friedrich needs to do in that finale next weekend at St. Moritz, Switzerland, is finish sixth or better to clinch the four-man season title.

Friedrich also is comfortably ahead in the two-man standings, with three races left on that schedule.

Hunter Church continued his strong season for the U.S., placing sixth on Sunday. He is also sixth in the season-long four-man standings.