- Never get tired.

INTERVIEWER: How cool is it to be able to come home and be able to have a moment like that that you would get a big hit like that.

- Yeah, I mean, it's always special to come back home to Chicago. Obviously, my wife's from Cleveland. It's is a dream come true to play in Cleveland right now there too, so.

INTERVIEWER: For you, how nice is it to just have an opportunity-- just with where your career has been-- just have an opportunity to be able to play in a game and make a difference?

- Yeah, I mean, every game. But this one in particular, I came in, they told me I was starting last night. And I knew that Kluber was on the mound. You know, he's going for his 20th win. I was excited to be playing second base for him. You know, I mean, it's always a cool opportunity to play behind a guy like that.

INTERVIEWER: Where did the sprinting around the bases come from? I know you've always done it but what is this?

- I've just been doing it since I've been a kid. Ever since I've been a kid, I always promised myself, hey, as far as I can go playing baseball, I'm always going to play the same way I did when I was 10, 12 years old.