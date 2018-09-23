Tyler Olson has put up some impressive number since returning from the DL
Tyler Olson pitched well against the Red Sox
- I think it's huge. I mean, just to have the confidence to, you know, throw all your pitches, and go out there, and not worry about what's going on body-wise, and go out there and just pitch and compete.
REPORTER: How fun has this been, coming back and having these moments with this team?
- It's been great. I mean, a little bit of a resemblance from last year. You know, just heating up at the right time, and battling through games, and doing kind of the tribe way, and competing until the end.
REPORTER: How much do you think games like this mean, just having a week like this, where you've had some games you won late, and playing that team? I know it's not October. But packed house, and I mean, a game like--
- It's huge. I mean, this is a good audition for what we have coming up. And you know, it's, again, like I said, it's huge for us to continue until the end, and fight to the end of the game, and not give up.
