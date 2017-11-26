LeBron James discusses why a story like ’89 BLOCKS’ is important for people to watch

'89 Blocks,' a FOX Sports Films 'Magnify' documentary executive produced by LeBron James with Sports Illustrated and Uninterrupted, premieres Sunday on FOX. Check your local listings.

