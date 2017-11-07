Rangers rally past Blue Jackets 5-3 for 4th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Grabner had two goals and the New York Rangers scored four times in the third period to rally past the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich scored in the third for the Rangers, with Mika Zibanejad getting an assist on all three goals. New York trailed 2-0 before Grabner scored his first of the game at 12:41 of the second. He sealed it on an empty-netter with 49 seconds left.

Shattenkirk and Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist. Henrik Lundqvist made 22 saves as the Rangers improved to 7-7-2 this season.

Artemi Panarin, Josh Anderson and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Blue Jackets in the finale of their three-game road trip.