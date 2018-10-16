Groovin’ with Grady: Young Gellner sits down with Karl-Anthony Towns
Video Details
What was Karl-Anthony Towns’ favorite subject in school? Or favorite lunch? On this episode of “Groovin’ with Grady,” Marney Gellner’s son asks the Minnesota Timberwolves star the tough questions.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices