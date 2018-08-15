Twins Final Pitch: Bullpen shines in sweep
Video Details
On today's Twins Final Pitch, Tim Laudner says the bullpen did a good job of containing the Pirates' offense
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices