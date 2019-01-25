Wild claim former Predators defenseman Bitetto off waivers

General manager Paul Fenton continues to tweak with the Minnesota Wild roster, claiming defenseman Anthony Bitetto off waivers from Nashville on Friday afternoon.

Fenton, who served as a member of the Predators front office from 1998 until he was hired by the Wild as GM in 2018, helped select Bitetto in the sixth round of the 2010 draft.

Bitetto has appeared in 18 games for the Preds this season, logging three assists, 23 blocked shots and 40 hits. Over his career, the 28-year-old has totaled two goals and 14 assists in 96 games, all with Nashville. Bitetto played 16 postseason games during Nashville’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2016.

The Wild resume play after the All-Star break when they visit the Dallas Stars on Feb. 1.