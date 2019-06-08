The Minnesota Twins optioned catcher Willians Astudillo to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Ryan Eades.

Eades, 27, has a 5.68 ERA in 31 2/3 innings and 16 appearances for Rochester this season, but has allowed just four earned runs combined in his past eight appearances.

A fan favorite, Astudillo has struggled since returning from the injured list on May 12, and is hitting just .190 in 17 games over that span.