Odorizzi’s solid debut propels Twins to 2-1 win

So far, so good for Jake Odorizzi‘s stint in Minnesota.

The right-handed pitcher acquired by the Twins in a mid-February trade with Tampa Bay recorded 2 2/3 scoreless innings in his spring training debut, a 2-1 win for Minnesota over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Odorizzi retired all eight hitters he faced and fanned three of them to pick up his first win of the spring.

Outfielder Eddie Rosario started the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning, and Joe Mauer punched in the other run on a fielder’s choice an inning later, scoring catcher Willians Astudillo.

Left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers fanned three hitters in a perfect 1 1/3 innings. Felix Jorge allowed a run in the ninth inning, but he slammed the door on Toronto to pick up his second save of the spring.

The Twins improve to 4-3 in spring training, while the Blue Jays drop to 2-6.