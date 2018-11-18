Burke’s big night helps Gophers to much-needed win over St. Lawrence

Desperately needing a win to right a quickly sinking ship, the Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team turned to an unexpected source of scoring.

Freshman forward Nathan Burke found the net twice in the first two periods to propel Minnesota to a 3-0 win over St. Lawrence. It was the first two career goals for Burke, who is the first Arizona native to play for the Gophers. The 6-foot-1 forward had just two shots coming in to Saturday’s game.

Fellow freshman Sammy Walker tallied the third Gophers goal with 4:29 left to play.

Also starring for Minnesota was goaltender Eric Schierhorn, who stopped all 12 shots he faced for his 12th career shutout, which ranks third in Gophers program history.

The Gophers had lost five of their previous six games before Saturday’s win.

UP NEXT

Minnesota will stay at home next weekend at Mariucci Arena to host a two-game series with Michigan State.