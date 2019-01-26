Gophers erupt for 9 goals in win over Badgers

The Minnesota Gophers exploded for nine goals, including six in the final period to beat the Wisconsin Badgers 9-4 on Friday night.

Minnesota got off to a fast start, taking a three-goal lead in the first period. Jack Sadek got the scoring started at 7:20 and Tyler Sheehy added a short-handed goal at 10:40. Rem Pitlick’s one-time shot on the power play put Minnesota up by three.

After the Badgers scored late in the second period and again in the third, Ryan Norman had a quick answer for Minnesota, scoring off a rebound at 5:56. The Gophers regained their three-goal lead at 8:50 with a goal from Brannon McManus.

The high-scoring third period continued as Wisconsin pulled within 5-4 with back-to-back goals, but Minnesota responded with three goals from Tommy Novak, Sammy Walker and Brent Gates. Walker scored his second of the night to cap off the scoring.

Mat Robson made 42 saves for the Gophers in the victory.