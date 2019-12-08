Meyers lifts Gophers to 3-on-3 bonus point vs. Ohio State

Ben Meyers helped the Gophers pick up the Big Ten bonus point with a goal in 3-on-3 overtime as Minnesota tied No. 7 Ohio State 1-1.

After a turnover by Ohio State in the neutral zone, Meyers tallied the deciding goal in the 3-on-3 overtime session to end the game at 1:34.

The Gophers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead as Jonny Sorenson scored his fourth goal of the year at 17:37 of the first period.

Ohio State responded quickly, however, scoring at 19:11 to tie it up.

After 46 minutes of scoreless action, Meyers locked up the Big Ten bonus point for the Gophers.

Minnesota goaltender Jack LaFontaine made 29 saves.