After a 4-0 start to the young season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers sit at No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Gophers, who started the season ranked No. 15, have defeated USC Upstate (92-77), Providence (86-74), Niagara (107-81) and Western Carolina (92-64).

Duke, who recently beat then-No. 2 Michigan State, pulled in 54 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel.

Arizona was the only other team to receive a No. 1 nod, getting 11 first-place votes and taking the Spartans’ place at No. 2. Kansas moved up to third after topping then-No. 7 Kentucky, while Michigan State and Villanova rounded out the top 5.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Duke (54) 4-0 1,613 1 2. Arizona (11) 3-0 1,527 3 3. Kansas 3-0 1,504 4 4. Michigan St. 2-1 1,390 2 5. Villanova 3-0 1,345 5 6. Wichita St. 2-0 1,321 6 7. Florida 3-0 1,117 8 8. Kentucky 3-1 1,104 7 9. North Carolina 2-0 1,079 9 10. Southern Cal 3-0 1,055 10 11. Miami 3-0 918 11 12. Cincinnati 3-0 893 12 13. Notre Dame 3-0 857 13 14. Minnesota 4-0 754 14 15. Xavier 3-0 750 15 16. Texas A&M 2-0 618 16 17. Gonzaga 3-0 540 17 18. Purdue 4-0 527 19 19. Louisville 2-0 466 18 20. Seton Hall 4-0 370 22 21. Saint Mary's (Cal) 4-0 344 21 22. Baylor 3-0 206 25 23. UCLA 3-0 191 23 23. West Virginia 2-1 191 24 25. Alabama 3-0 133 - Others receiving votes: Virginia 93, Texas Tech 81, TCU 36, Northwestern 20, Nevada 19, Providence 11, Maryland 9, Michigan 9, Texas 7, Creighton 6, Oklahoma 5, Temple 4, Oregon 4, Arkansas 3, Texas Arlington 2, Rhode Island 1, Belmont 1, Stephen F Austin 1.