FOX Sports North, Wolves, announce 2018-19 telecast schedule

FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday that 77 regular-season games will be televised on FOX Sports North during the 2018-19 season. Coverage tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 17, with the Wolves’ season opener in San Antonio, and continues Friday, Oct. 19, as the regional sports network televises the home opener against Cleveland and offers a special one-hour edition of “Wolves Live” beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The 77-game regular season schedule includes 40 telecasts from Target Center and 37 road contests. “Wolves Live” on FOX Sports North will air before and after every telecast.

FOX Sports North’s 2018-19 Wolves broadcast schedule includes two Wolves preseason games, on Friday, Oct. 5 against Oklahoma City and Friday, Oct 12 vs. Milwaukee.

Timberwolves broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Dave Benz and color analyst Jim Petersen with Marney Gellner and Lea B Olsen reporting. Tom Hanneman will host “Wolves Live” before and after every game, featuring analysis from Kevin Lynch and Quincy Lewis.

“Wolves Weekly” premieres Mondays throughout the season beginning Monday, Oct. 1 with a special season preview episode.

All games televised on FOX Sports North will be available in high definition, and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports app. The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

Information on channel locations for FOX Sports North/PLUS can be found here.

2018-19 Minnesota Timberwolves – FOX Sports North Schedule

5-Oct Friday Oklahoma City (Preseason) 7 p.m. 12-Oct Friday at Milwaukee (Preseason) 7:30 p.m. 17-Oct Wednesday at San Antonio 7:30 p.m. 19-Oct Friday Cleveland 7 p.m. 20-Oct Saturday at Dallas 7:30 p.m.+ 22-Oct Monday Indiana 7 p.m. 24-Oct Wednesday at Toronto 6:30 p.m. 26-Oct Friday Milwaukee 7 p.m. 29-Oct Monday LA Lakers 7 p.m. 31-Oct Wednesday Utah 7 p.m. 2-Nov Friday at Golden State 9:30 p.m. 4-Nov Sunday at Portland 8 p.m. 5-Nov Monday at LA Clippers 9:30 p.m. 9-Nov Friday at Sacramento 9 p.m.+ 12-Nov Monday Brooklyn 7 p.m. 14-Nov Wednesday New Orleans 7 p.m. 16-Nov Friday Portland 7 p.m. 18-Nov Sunday Memphis 2:30 p.m. 21-Nov Wednesday Denver 7 p.m.+ 23-Nov Friday at Brooklyn 11 a.m. 24-Nov Saturday Chicago 7 p.m. 26-Nov Monday at Cleveland 6 p.m. 28-Nov Wednesday San Antonio 7 p.m. 1-Dec Saturday Boston 7 p.m. 3-Dec Monday Houston 7 p.m. 5-Dec Wednesday Charlotte 7 p.m. 8-Dec Saturday at Portland 9 p.m. 10-Dec Monday at Golden State 9:30 p.m. 12-Dec Wednesday at Sacramento 9 p.m. 15-Dec Saturday at Phoenix 8 p.m. 17-Dec Monday Sacramento 7 p.m. 19-Dec Wednesday Detroit 7 p.m. 21-Dec Friday at San Antonio 7:30 p.m. 23-Dec Sunday at Oklahoma City 7 p.m. 26-Dec Wednesday at Chicago 7 p.m. 28-Dec Friday Atlanta 7 p.m. 30-Dec Sunday at Miami 5 p.m. 31-Dec Monday at New Orleans 7 p.m.+ 2-Jan Wednesday at Boston 7 p.m. 4-Jan Friday Orlando 7 p.m. 6-Jan Sunday LA Lakers 2:30 p.m. 8-Jan Tuesday at Oklahoma City 7 p.m.+ 11-Jan Friday Dallas 7 p.m. 12-Jan Saturday New Orleans 7 p.m. 15-Jan Tuesday at Philadelphia 6 p.m. 18-Jan Friday San Antonio 7 p.m. 20-Jan Sunday Phoenix 6 p.m. 22-Jan Tuesday at Phoenix 8 p.m. 25-Jan Friday at Utah 8 p.m. 27-Jan Sunday Utah 6 p.m. 30-Jan Wednesday Memphis 7 p.m. 2-Feb Saturday Denver 8 p.m. 5-Feb Tuesday at Memphis 7 p.m.+ 7-Feb Thursday at Orlando 6 p.m. 8-Feb Friday at New Orleans 8:30 p.m. 11-Feb Monday LA Clippers 7 p.m. 13-Feb Wednesday Houston 8:30 p.m. 22-Feb Friday at New York 6:30 p.m. 23-Feb Saturday at Milwaukee 7:30 p.m. 25-Feb Monday Sacramento 7 p.m. 27-Feb Wednesday at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. 3-Mar Sunday at Washington 5 p.m. 5-Mar Tuesday Oklahoma City 7 p.m. 6-Mar Wednesday at Detroit 6 p.m. 9-Mar Saturday Washington 7 p.m. 10-Mar Sunday New York 7 p.m. 14-Mar Thursday at Utah 8 p.m.+ 17-Mar Sunday at Houston 8 p.m.+ 19-Mar Tuesday Golden State 7 p.m. 21-Mar Thursday at Charlotte 6 p.m. 23-Mar Saturday at Memphis 7 p.m.+ 26-Mar Tuesday LA Clippers 7 p.m. 29-Mar Friday Golden State 7 p.m. 30-Mar Saturday Philadelphia 7 p.m. 1-Apr Monday Portland 7 p.m. 3-Apr Wednesday at Dallas 7:30 p.m. 5-Apr Friday Miami 7 p.m.+ 9-Apr Tuesday Toronto 7 p.m.+ 10-Apr Wednesday at Denver 9:30 p.m.

+ Airs on FOX Sports North PLUS

All Times Central

Schedule Subject to Change