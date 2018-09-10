FOX Sports North, Wolves, announce 2018-19 telecast schedule
FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday that 77 regular-season games will be televised on FOX Sports North during the 2018-19 season. Coverage tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 17, with the Wolves’ season opener in San Antonio, and continues Friday, Oct. 19, as the regional sports network televises the home opener against Cleveland and offers a special one-hour edition of “Wolves Live” beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The 77-game regular season schedule includes 40 telecasts from Target Center and 37 road contests. “Wolves Live” on FOX Sports North will air before and after every telecast.
FOX Sports North’s 2018-19 Wolves broadcast schedule includes two Wolves preseason games, on Friday, Oct. 5 against Oklahoma City and Friday, Oct 12 vs. Milwaukee.
Timberwolves broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Dave Benz and color analyst Jim Petersen with Marney Gellner and Lea B Olsen reporting. Tom Hanneman will host “Wolves Live” before and after every game, featuring analysis from Kevin Lynch and Quincy Lewis.
“Wolves Weekly” premieres Mondays throughout the season beginning Monday, Oct. 1 with a special season preview episode.
All games televised on FOX Sports North will be available in high definition, and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports app. The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.
Information on channel locations for FOX Sports North/PLUS can be found here.
2018-19 Minnesota Timberwolves – FOX Sports North Schedule
|5-Oct
|Friday
|Oklahoma City (Preseason)
|7 p.m.
|12-Oct
|Friday
|at Milwaukee (Preseason)
|7:30 p.m.
|17-Oct
|Wednesday
|at San Antonio
|7:30 p.m.
|19-Oct
|Friday
|Cleveland
|7 p.m.
|20-Oct
|Saturday
|at Dallas
|7:30 p.m.+
|22-Oct
|Monday
|Indiana
|7 p.m.
|24-Oct
|Wednesday
|at Toronto
|6:30 p.m.
|26-Oct
|Friday
|Milwaukee
|7 p.m.
|29-Oct
|Monday
|LA Lakers
|7 p.m.
|31-Oct
|Wednesday
|Utah
|7 p.m.
|2-Nov
|Friday
|at Golden State
|9:30 p.m.
|4-Nov
|Sunday
|at Portland
|8 p.m.
|5-Nov
|Monday
|at LA Clippers
|9:30 p.m.
|9-Nov
|Friday
|at Sacramento
|9 p.m.+
|12-Nov
|Monday
|Brooklyn
|7 p.m.
|14-Nov
|Wednesday
|New Orleans
|7 p.m.
|16-Nov
|Friday
|Portland
|7 p.m.
|18-Nov
|Sunday
|Memphis
|2:30 p.m.
|21-Nov
|Wednesday
|Denver
|7 p.m.+
|23-Nov
|Friday
|at Brooklyn
|11 a.m.
|24-Nov
|Saturday
|Chicago
|7 p.m.
|26-Nov
|Monday
|at Cleveland
|6 p.m.
|28-Nov
|Wednesday
|San Antonio
|7 p.m.
|1-Dec
|Saturday
|Boston
|7 p.m.
|3-Dec
|Monday
|Houston
|7 p.m.
|5-Dec
|Wednesday
|Charlotte
|7 p.m.
|8-Dec
|Saturday
|at Portland
|9 p.m.
|10-Dec
|Monday
|at Golden State
|9:30 p.m.
|12-Dec
|Wednesday
|at Sacramento
|9 p.m.
|15-Dec
|Saturday
|at Phoenix
|8 p.m.
|17-Dec
|Monday
|Sacramento
|7 p.m.
|19-Dec
|Wednesday
|Detroit
|7 p.m.
|21-Dec
|Friday
|at San Antonio
|7:30 p.m.
|23-Dec
|Sunday
|at Oklahoma City
|7 p.m.
|26-Dec
|Wednesday
|at Chicago
|7 p.m.
|28-Dec
|Friday
|Atlanta
|7 p.m.
|30-Dec
|Sunday
|at Miami
|5 p.m.
|31-Dec
|Monday
|at New Orleans
|7 p.m.+
|2-Jan
|Wednesday
|at Boston
|7 p.m.
|4-Jan
|Friday
|Orlando
|7 p.m.
|6-Jan
|Sunday
|LA Lakers
|2:30 p.m.
|8-Jan
|Tuesday
|at Oklahoma City
|7 p.m.+
|11-Jan
|Friday
|Dallas
|7 p.m.
|12-Jan
|Saturday
|New Orleans
|7 p.m.
|15-Jan
|Tuesday
|at Philadelphia
|6 p.m.
|18-Jan
|Friday
|San Antonio
|7 p.m.
|20-Jan
|Sunday
|Phoenix
|6 p.m.
|22-Jan
|Tuesday
|at Phoenix
|8 p.m.
|25-Jan
|Friday
|at Utah
|8 p.m.
|27-Jan
|Sunday
|Utah
|6 p.m.
|30-Jan
|Wednesday
|Memphis
|7 p.m.
|2-Feb
|Saturday
|Denver
|8 p.m.
|5-Feb
|Tuesday
|at Memphis
|7 p.m.+
|7-Feb
|Thursday
|at Orlando
|6 p.m.
|8-Feb
|Friday
|at New Orleans
|8:30 p.m.
|11-Feb
|Monday
|LA Clippers
|7 p.m.
|13-Feb
|Wednesday
|Houston
|8:30 p.m.
|22-Feb
|Friday
|at New York
|6:30 p.m.
|23-Feb
|Saturday
|at Milwaukee
|7:30 p.m.
|25-Feb
|Monday
|Sacramento
|7 p.m.
|27-Feb
|Wednesday
|at Atlanta
|6:30 p.m.
|3-Mar
|Sunday
|at Washington
|5 p.m.
|5-Mar
|Tuesday
|Oklahoma City
|7 p.m.
|6-Mar
|Wednesday
|at Detroit
|6 p.m.
|9-Mar
|Saturday
|Washington
|7 p.m.
|10-Mar
|Sunday
|New York
|7 p.m.
|14-Mar
|Thursday
|at Utah
|8 p.m.+
|17-Mar
|Sunday
|at Houston
|8 p.m.+
|19-Mar
|Tuesday
|Golden State
|7 p.m.
|21-Mar
|Thursday
|at Charlotte
|6 p.m.
|23-Mar
|Saturday
|at Memphis
|7 p.m.+
|26-Mar
|Tuesday
|LA Clippers
|7 p.m.
|29-Mar
|Friday
|Golden State
|7 p.m.
|30-Mar
|Saturday
|Philadelphia
|7 p.m.
|1-Apr
|Monday
|Portland
|7 p.m.
|3-Apr
|Wednesday
|at Dallas
|7:30 p.m.
|5-Apr
|Friday
|Miami
|7 p.m.+
|9-Apr
|Tuesday
|Toronto
|7 p.m.+
|10-Apr
|Wednesday
|at Denver
|9:30 p.m.
+ Airs on FOX Sports North PLUS
All Times Central
Schedule Subject to Change