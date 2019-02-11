FOX Sports North and Minnesota United FC announce 2019 broadcast schedule

FOX Sports North, in partnership with Minnesota United FC, announced the broadcast schedule for the 2019 season on Monday. The 28-game schedule begins on Saturday, March 2 as the Loons take on the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The regional sports network’s lineup includes 13 home matches from Allianz Field and 15 on the road this season. A total of 17 matches will be presented on FOX Sports North PLUS. Additionally, all matches will be simulcast on FOX Sports Wisconsin, extending the team’s reach to an additional 1 million homes in the upper Midwest.

The broadcast team for Minnesota United telecasts on FOX Sports North will feature play-by-play announcer Callum Williams and Minnesota native Kyndra de St. Aubin as color commentator. Jamie Watson will serve as the club’s sideline reporter and analyst.

All matches will include Loons Live, a 30-minute pre and post-match show, and be streamed live on FOX Sports GO.

“We are extremely excited to have FOX Sports North as our broadcast home for a second straight season and particularly for our first season in Allianz Field,” MNUFC CEO Chris Wright said. “We want to have a major presence in the upper Midwest and with FSN’s reach we are able to connect with our fans all across our region. We are also proud to have what I consider to be the best broadcast team in soccer returning for a third straight year.”

FOX Sports North reaches homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, as well as North and South Dakota. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network: www.foxsportsnorth.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / YouTube.

FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox.

About Minnesota United: Professional soccer has been a part of Minnesota for over four decades and Minnesota United is at the forefront of growing the game at all levels. From the first team to the front office to the Development Academy to our work throughout the Twin Cities, the club’s goal remains the same: to promote soccer, the world’s game, and through it inspire and unite our community. We’ll accomplish this through a culture built on accountability, respect, excellence and honesty and by creating a fan experience and connection to the community second to none.

Date Day Opponent Time March 2 Saturday at Vancouver 5 p.m. March 9 Saturday at San Jose 7 p.m. + March 16 Saturday at LA Galaxy 9:30 p.m. + March 30 Saturday at New England 1 p.m. + April 6 Saturday at New York 6 p.m. + April 19 Friday at Toronto 7 p.m. + April 24 Wednesday LA Galaxy 7 p.m. + May 4 Saturday Seattle 7 p.m. May 11 Saturday at Chicago 7 p.m. May 18 Saturday Columbus 7 p.m. + May 25 Saturday Houston 7 p.m. + May 29 Wednesday at Atlanta 6 p.m. June 2 Sunday Philadelphia 3 p.m. + June 8 Saturday at Colorado 8 p.m. July 3 Wednesday San Jose 7 p.m. + July 6 Saturday at Montreal 6:30 p.m. July 13 Saturday Dallas 7 p.m. + July 20 Saturday at Salt Lake 9 p.m. + July 27 Saturday Vancouver 7 p.m. + Aug. 10 Saturday at Dallas 7 p.m. + Aug. 14 Wednesday Colorado 7 p.m. Aug. 17 Saturday Orlando 7 p.m. + Sept. 1 Sunday at LA FC 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11 Wednesday at Houston 7:30 p.m. + Sept. 15 Sunday Salt Lake 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25 Wednesday Kansas City 7 p.m. + Sept. 29 Sunday LA FC 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Sunday at Seattle 3 p.m.

Schedule Subject to Change

All Times Central

+ airs on FOX Sports North PLUS

All Games Simulcast on FOX Sports Wisconsin