Pastrnak gets another hat trick, Bruins beat Canadiens 4-1

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had his fourth hat trick of the season and the Boston Bruins rolled to their third straight win over the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Boston has won seven of its last eight and took three of four in the season series with rival Montreal. The Bruins outscored the Canadiens 15-3 over the final three meetings. Montreal has lost two straight as it tries to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.

Patrice Bergeron added an empty-net goal and Tuukka Rask had 28 saves for the Bruins to improve to 13-0-6 at home this season.

Marco Scandella scored Montreal’s lone goal. Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, who had allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his previous 11 starts, had 34 saves.

CANUCKS 3, BLACKHAWKS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jacob Markstrom had a career-high 49 saves as Vancouver beat Chicago after retiring the numbers of retired stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Brandon Sutter had a goal and two assists, and Bo Horvat and Adam Gaudette also scored to help the Canucks win their second straight after a four-game skid (0-3-1). Markstrom was marvelous in recording his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career.

Corey Crawford finished with 17 saves as Chicago lost its season-high fifth straight (0-3-2).

There was an electric atmosphere in the building for the retirement ceremony. The sold-out crowd was on its feet cheering as Henrik Sedin’s No. 33 and Daniel Sedin’s No. 22 were raised to the rafters at Rogers Arena.

KINGS 5, FLAMES 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Austin Wagner scored 39 seconds apart in the second period to give Los Angeles the lead, and the Kings went on to beat Calgary.

Kurtis MacDermid, Jeff Carter and Sean Walker also scored to help the Kings end a five-game losing streak. Calvin Petersen stopped 35 shots to get his first win of the season in his second start.

Elias Lindholm had two goals and Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists and David Rittich finished with 28 saves in the Flames’ fourth loss in six games.