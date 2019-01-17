Limited role leaves Sabres’ Beaulieu open to being traded

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres defenseman Nathan Beaulieu is concerned with his lack of playing time and would prefer being traded if his role doesn’t change in Buffalo, the player’s agent tells The Associated Press.

Kent Hughes says that while he didn’t demand the Sabres trade his client, he did request they consider it if Beaulieu isn’t considered part of their future plans with his contract set to expire.

“He’s not unhappy with Buffalo, he’s just looking for more of an opportunity to play,” Hughes said by phone Wednesday night.

He spoke in a bid to clarify a post published on Canada’s TVASports Twitter account reporting Beaulieu requesting a trade.

Hughes says Beaulieu will “continue going about his business” and respect whatever decision the Sabres make.

The defenseman has three goals and seven points while appearing in just 26 of Buffalo’s 47 games. Beaulieu has been a healthy scratch in 11 of the past 14 games, including Buffalo’s game at Calgary on Wednesday.

Beaulieu has seven seasons of NHL experience and is in his second with Buffalo after being acquired in a trade with Montreal in June 2017.