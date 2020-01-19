Hogberg makes 40 saves, Senators beat Flames 5-2

OTTAWA (AP) — Marcus Hogberg made 40 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Saturday to snap a nine-game losing streak.

The Senators (17-23-8) were outshot 42-21, but Hogberg’s performance kept the Flames at bay. It was the 25-year-old goalie’s second NHL win in 13 career starts.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and assist and was on the winning side for the first time in four games against older brother Matthew. Chris Tierney, Connor Brown, Colin White and Vladislav Namestnikov had the other Ottawa goals.

Calgary (26-19-5) saw its six-game winning streak come to an end. David Rittich turned aside 16 of 20 shots and Mark Jankowski and Noah Hanifin scored late for the Flames, who trailed 4-0 early in the third period.

Brady Tkachuk scored his 15th of the season to open the scoring when he looked to pass to Anthony Duclair but instead saw the puck deflect off Travis Harmonic’s stick and into the net at 7:15 of the first period.

The Senators took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period when Tierney picked up a loose puck in front of the net and backhanded it past Rittich.

Hogberg made a huge stick save on Sam Bennett midway through the second to keep the Flames off the board and Brown notched his 10th of the year to boost the lead to 3-0. He pushed the puck past Ritich on a power play at 16:53.

White made it 4-0 at 5:30 of the third, scoring off the rebound of a shot by Mikkel Boedker at 5:30. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Jankowski snapped Hogberg’s shutout bid with just under six minutes remaining in the third with his first of the season.

Namestnikov notched his 10th of the season, scoring unassisted into an empty net at 16:46 before Hanifin netted his fifth with just over 2 minutes left.

Notes: The Senators were outshot 15-3 in the first period and still led 1-0. … Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed his second straight game with a sore neck… Rudolfs Balcers was a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT

Flames: Off until they visit Edmonton on Jan. 29.

Senators: Off until they visit Buffalo on Jan. 28.