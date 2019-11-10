Dallas visits Winnipeg after Faksa’s 2 goal-game

Dallas Stars (8-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-7-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Winnipeg Jets after Radek Faksa scored two goals in the Stars’ 4-1 victory over the Avalanche.

The Jets have gone 2-0-0 against division opponents. Winnipeg serves 4.6 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Nathan Beaulieu leads them averaging 1.0.

The Stars are 3-1-0 against the rest of their division. Dallas is last in the league averaging only 3.6 assists per game. Tyler Seguin leads the team with eight total assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with seven goals, adding seven assists and totaling 14 points. Kyle Connor has totaled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Roope Hintz leads the Stars with nine goals and has 11 points. Alexander Radulov has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: Gabriel Bourque: out (lower body).

Stars Injuries: Andrej Sekera: day to day (undisclosed), Tyler Seguin: day to day (upper body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), John Klingberg: out (lower body).