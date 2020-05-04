Baker Mayfield improvement would make Browns AFC contenders — Tony Gonzalez
Tony Gonzalez argues that if Baker Mayfield takes a big step in year three in Cleveland, the Browns should push the Ravens in the division and have a shot of representing the AFC in the Super Bowl.
