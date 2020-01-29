Teddy Bridgewater on Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘He doesn’t get the credit he deserves’

Joining FOX Sports' Martin Rogers, soon-to-be free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said he doesn't think people realize how valuable Jimmy Garoppolo is to his team. Bridgewater went 5-0 in five starts for the Saints in 2019 while Drew Brees was injured.

