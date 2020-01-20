Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur process their loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship game
Video Details
After a loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers discuss how the game unfolded and their outlook for the Green Bay Packers future.
