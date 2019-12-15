Jameis Winston throws for 458 yards and four TDs as Bucs take out Lions, 38-17

Video Details

The Buccaneers won their 4th game in a row with a 38-17 victory in Detroit. Jameis Winston had another spectacular performance, throwing for 458 yards, four TDs and one INT, heavily targeting Breshad Perriman, who had 113 receiving yards with three TDs.

