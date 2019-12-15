Carson Wentz: ‘Guys just keep stepping up in big moments…making play after play’
Video Details
Eagles QB Carson Wentz on Philadelphia's comeback victory in Washington. Wentz threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
