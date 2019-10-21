The NFL on FOX crew congratulates the first ever $250,000 Super 6 winner
Congratulations to one lucky fan in Houston, Texas! With the Saints beating the Bears 36-25, our winner correctly predicted all six outcomes on Sunday, becoming the first ever winner of the $250,000 Super 6 grand prize! You can play every NFL Sunday — and more — by downloading the free Super 6 app at foxsuper6.com. It's completely free to play, no strings attached!
