Saints dominate Bears in Chicago, Teddy Bridgewater improves to 5-0 as starter
Despite playing without starting QB Drew Brees and RB Alvin Kamara, the Saints owned the Bears on the road, cruising to a fifth straight win, keeping backup QB Teddy Bridgewater undefeated as New Orleans' starter.
