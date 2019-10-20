Rob Gronkowski ranks the top 5 tight ends in the NFL today
Video Details
In his first Sunday in-studio with the NFL on FOX crew, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his list of the top 5 tight ends in the league today, giving an in-depth breakdown of each player's strengths and style.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879