Jason McIntyre recaps college Week 3, pro football Week 2 hits and misses | MONEY PICKS
Video Details
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Atlanta Falcons
- Green Bay Packers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jason McIntyre
- Los Angeles Rams
- NFL
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- UCF Knights
-
Jason McIntyre explains where he went right and wrong in his wagers for college football Week 3 and pro football Week 2.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618