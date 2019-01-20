Colin Cowherd admits Baker Mayfield ‘deserves’ the Offensive Rookie of the Year award after a hilarious ‘Manning Hour’
Video Details
'He can dish it. He can take it.' No. 1 Baker Mayfield antagonist Colin Cowherd acknowledges that Mayfield deserves the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
