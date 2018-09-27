- Hey, Kristina Pink here, checking in from the Coliseum for Thursday Night Football on Fox. And I will be on the Rams' sideline. So here are three things to watch; number one-- the secondary, especially the cornerbacks because Aqid Talib is out. Their other starting cornerback is Peters. It's a game-time decision with a calf strain. Will he play? If not, they'll have to rely on a guys like Troy Hill and Sam Shields; second thing to watch is the Rams' offense. They have been rolling. Number one offense last year. This season, they've been scoring at least 30 points in every single game they played. And Jared Goff has been spreading the ball around, looking really comfortable in the pocket; last thing-- a home field advantage. The Rams the last couple years have actually been a pretty good road team. They've been great at home. 2 and 0 so far this season. This week, Sean McVay took out an ad in the local paper to tell employers to let the fans off early so they can come and make this a raucous stadium tonight. We'll see if it happens. Bye.