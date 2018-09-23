DARYL JOHNSTON: Well the big topic of conversation this week in Philadelphia-- the return of Carson Wentz, and would that knee injury have any impact on his escape ability. I think we all remember last season some of the plays that he was able to create with his ability to move out of the pocket. Very Houdini-esque at times in certain situations.

We saw him today on multiple occasions demonstrate that exact same ability that he showed in 2017. So I don't think there's anything wrong. I think the one good thing-- Doug Pederson managed his emotions at the beginning of the game, got him into a flow. I think sometimes he gets excited in his return back. And sometimes the ball sails a little bit.

But if you were worried about his movement-- if you were worried about his escape ability-- you don't have to worry anymore. I look forward to watching Carson Wentz perform at a very high level the rest of the season.