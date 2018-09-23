Daryl Johnston doesn’t think there’s anything to worry about with Carson Wentz
NFL on FOX analyst Daryl Johnston breaks down Carson Wentz's return performance in the Philadelphia Eagles' win against the Indianapolis Colts
DARYL JOHNSTON: Well the big topic of conversation this week in Philadelphia-- the return of Carson Wentz, and would that knee injury have any impact on his escape ability. I think we all remember last season some of the plays that he was able to create with his ability to move out of the pocket. Very Houdini-esque at times in certain situations.
We saw him today on multiple occasions demonstrate that exact same ability that he showed in 2017. So I don't think there's anything wrong. I think the one good thing-- Doug Pederson managed his emotions at the beginning of the game, got him into a flow. I think sometimes he gets excited in his return back. And sometimes the ball sails a little bit.
But if you were worried about his movement-- if you were worried about his escape ability-- you don't have to worry anymore. I look forward to watching Carson Wentz perform at a very high level the rest of the season.
