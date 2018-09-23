Watch Patrick Mahomes’ video game TD pass to Chris Conley as you’ve never seen it before
Video Details
Game Stream visualizes the Xs and Os of the big NFL plays.
[MUSIC - "NFL ON FOX"]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices