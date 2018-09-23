Buffalo Bills players weigh retirement options | FOX 45
Players on the Buffalo Bills contemplate their retirement options following Vontae Davis’ exit at halftime.
- Have fun in retirement Davis! Now, if anyone else finds an excuse to leave at halftime, you'll never play for the Buffalo Bills again!
- I gotta go feed my meter.
- I don't have any cell service. Hello? Hello?
- I have to get my grandma from the airport.
- I'm friends with his grandma.
- I think I left curling iron on.
- I have a really important audition!
- I've got a yoga class.
- Hey, thanks for staying.
- Man, of course I stayed. You my ride.
COACH: Oh, it's going to be a tough second half.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices