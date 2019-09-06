Strip sack: Browns star Garrett poses nude, set to dominate

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Posing nude in the California desert was never one of Myles Garrett’s goals. He did it anyway.

Cleveland’s Pro Bowl defensive end was photographed for ESPN’s “Body Issue,” displaying the chiseled physique he has worked hard to sculpt.

Garrett enjoyed the experience but took a fair amount of ribbing for the spread. He’s now turning his attention to dominating on the field.

He’s now lighter, leaner and quicker than last season, when he had 13 ½ sacks. With Cleveland’s defensive front reinforced with the additions of Pro Bowlers Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson, Garrett may not be double-teamed as much.

Since entering the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, Garrett has been striving to be the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. If his preseason performances were any indication, he could be on his way.