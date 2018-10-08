Redskins without Doctson, Saints scratch Teo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Washington Redskins have scratched receiver Josh Doctson from the lineup for Monday night’s game against New Orleans.

Doctson had been listed as questionable with a heel injury on the club’s final injury report on Saturday. The Redskins say Maurice Harris will start in Doctson’s place.

The Saints, who’d already ruled out receiver Ted Ginn Jr. with knee soreness, also scratched linebacker Manti Teo, who’d been questionable with a knee injury.

New Orleans also deactivated center Cameron Tom, guard Will Clapp, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen, defensive end Trey Hendrickson and newly acquired defensive back Demetri Goodson.

The Redskins scratched running back Samaje Perine, cornerback Adonis Alexander, offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr. and defensive lineman Caleb Brantley, along with safety Troy Apke (hamstring) and guard Shaun Lauvao (calf), who’d previously been ruled out.