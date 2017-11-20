DeRozan scores 33 points, Raptors beat Wizards 100-91 (Nov 19, 2017)

TORONTO (AP) The Toronto Raptors had a tough night from 3-point range against the Washington Wizards.

Fortunately for Toronto, DeMar DeRozan had no problems inside the arc.

DeRozan scored 33 points, C.J. Miles had 12 and the Raptors beat the Wizards 100-91 on Sunday to avenge their only home loss of the season.

”That man is one of the best players in the NBA,” teammate Kyle Lowry said about DeRozan. ”It don’t matter if he shoots threes or not, he’s still going to get you buckets. That’s what he does, he’s a natural bucket-getter.”

Among DeRozan’s 15 field goals were two 3-pointers, one shy of his season high. He also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Toronto shot 10 for 39 from 3-point range. their fourth-lowest percentage of the season. They went a season-worst 5 for 24 in a Nov. 5 loss to Washington, their only home defeat of the season.

”You’re going to have nights where some of them look ugly and you’re going to have to win ugly,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. ”That’s where DeMar’s game comes in. I thought he did an excellent job of attacking and picking his spots.”

Lowry and Fred VanVleet each scored 10 points and Serge Ibaka had nine points and eight rebounds. Toronto won its season-high fourth straight and improved to 6-1 at home.

Wizards guard John Wall didn’t play because of a sore left knee, but coach Scott Brooks said there’s a ”great chance” the four-time All-Star will return Monday night at Milwaukee.

”Being down an All-Star point guard is obviously not the easiest thing to do,” Brooks said. ”He did wake up this morning a lot better, not as sore. Let’s wait and see tomorrow. It’s nothing serious, that’s the most important. He’s going to be fine.”

Monday marks the first time this season the Wizards will play on back-to-back nights. When Washington visits Charlotte on Wednesday night it will be their third game in four days.

Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and Marcin Gortat had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Washington. The Wizards lost their second straight following a season-best four-game winning streak.

Otto Porter Jr. scored 15 points for the Wizards.

Beal scored 23 points in the first half but made just two of eight attempts in the second half.

”They were aggressive,” Beal said. ”They put Kyle on me to, I guess, kind of face-guard me. He didn’t help, he was running next to me up and down the floor. He didn’t leave my side.”

A 3 by Porter made it 95-90 with 1:29 left but VanVleet answered with a 3 for the Raptors. After a missed shot by Beal, DeRozan capped it with a running dunk.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Beal received a technical foul in the second. … Washington missed seven of its first nine field goal attempts in the fourth. … The Wizards lost for the first time in four road games.

Raptors: Ibaka returned after sitting out Toronto’s victory over New York on Friday night with a sore left knee. … G Norman Powell (right hip) missed his fourth straight game while G Delon Wright (dislocated right shoulder) sat for the second straight game. … The Raptors made just two turnovers in the opening two quarters. They finished with a season-low eight.

WHERE’S WALL?

Wall also missed Washington’s Nov. 5 win at Toronto, sitting out because of a sore left shoulder. Beal overcame his teammate’s absence by scoring 38 points, two shy of his season-high.

NOTHING FREE

DeRozan had 26 field-goal attempts but had just one free throw. Beal had 23 field goal attempts and didn’t shoot a single free throw.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Milwaukee on Monday night. The Wizards won three of four against the Bucks last season, including their final two meetings.

Raptors: Visit New York on Tuesday night. Toronto has won eight straight against the Knicks.

