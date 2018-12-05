Brett Moffitt talks about becoming a free agent after winning a Trucks championship with HRE
Video Details
Brett Moffit talks with Daryl Motte about his new free agent status after it was announced he would not return to Hattori Racing Enterprises in 2019.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618