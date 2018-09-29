- Oh.

- Oh my goodness, Erik Jones, backstretch chicane, Steve.

- Let me guess what he hit. Wow. That's big, and he's already made contact a couple--

- Yeah, I'm fine.

- --times. Says he's fine but-- said he's OK. There's a car in front of them, ooh.

- Took a peek there around Ryan Newman and--

- There's no real estate.

- Oh, man, he-- again! Holy Toledo. Boy, you hit those turtles and you literally fly in the air.

- [INAUDIBLE] 31--

[CRASH]

[CRASH]

[RADIO STATIC]

- All right.

- Happens quick.

- Guys, that is the biggest problem with that corner is that it is single-groove. You saw he was half a car out of the groove and had no ability to turn that car.

- And I know guys were kind of half-kidding, Steve, they're saying that even in pace laps, they're gonna run through there single-file.

- Oh, yeah, I mean there's no room for two cars to go through that corner.

- Wow, that is a massive impact. Certainly glad see that Erik Jones is OK. Huge for that team.