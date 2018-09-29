Erik Jones suffers similar crash to Bubba Wallace in practice | 2018 CHARLOTTE ROVAL
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Erik Jones has a similar crash to Bubba Wallace on the back chicane in practice.
- Oh.
- Oh my goodness, Erik Jones, backstretch chicane, Steve.
- Let me guess what he hit. Wow. That's big, and he's already made contact a couple--
- Yeah, I'm fine.
- --times. Says he's fine but-- said he's OK. There's a car in front of them, ooh.
- Took a peek there around Ryan Newman and--
- There's no real estate.
- Oh, man, he-- again! Holy Toledo. Boy, you hit those turtles and you literally fly in the air.
- [INAUDIBLE] 31--
[CRASH]
[CRASH]
[RADIO STATIC]
- All right.
- Happens quick.
- Guys, that is the biggest problem with that corner is that it is single-groove. You saw he was half a car out of the groove and had no ability to turn that car.
- And I know guys were kind of half-kidding, Steve, they're saying that even in pace laps, they're gonna run through there single-file.
- Oh, yeah, I mean there's no room for two cars to go through that corner.
- Wow, that is a massive impact. Certainly glad see that Erik Jones is OK. Huge for that team.
