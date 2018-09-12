Regan Smith explains why changing teams can make or break a driver’s career
Video Details
Regan Smith and Daryl Motte talk about how there are tons of drivers that just need their big break with a powerhouse team to showcase their talent, like Aric Almirola.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices