ANNOUNCER 1: Here comes Kyle Busch off of turn three. He's going to see the white flag. One lap to go, sponsored by CreditOne Bank.

ANNOUNCER 2: Your teammate's out of gas, Kyle.

ANNOUNCER 3: Good luck.

ANNOUNCER 2: Hope it's an uneventful last lap for you.

ANNOUNCER 1: But he pitted five laps earlier, he shouldn't concerned. Right?

ANNOUNCER 2: I mean, you're always concerned.

ANNOUNCER 3: Yeah, you're always concerned. And they probably haven't told him any of what we know right now. But the fact that none of those guys slowed down, it makes me think that those crew chiefs all lied to us.

[LAUGHTER]

ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah. You think, maybe, that they were trying to fool the competition by telling us something that maybe might not have been 100% true.

ANNOUNCER 3: I don't think we got the whole story.

ANNOUNCER 1: So we gave him the speeding penalty. And somehow he comes back. He leads 65 laps and dominates the race today at Pocono. For Kyle Busch, it's career win number 92 in the Xfinity series. First time he's done it here in the Poconos. Checkered flag in the air. Once again, its driver 18 who wins it.

ANNOUNCER 2: And he's gotten really good over the years at burnouts. That one just almost nicked the outside wall.

ANNOUNCER 3: That was pretty good there.

[CROWD CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 1: You know, he had never won here in a cup car prior to last July. And when you look at his success at the top level of NASCAR, a lot of those tracks that he's crossed off recently, he's done so of course with crew chief Adam Stevens. He appears to have truly hit the sweet spot in his career.

- You told me yesterday, Kyle, that this race meant a lot to you. You had it marked on the schedule early on. You wanted to win in the Xfinity car at Pocono. You've accomplished that.

- Yeah, it feels good for as good as our car was. And I tried to screw it up early again this week, but my guys are amazing. Joe Gibbs Racing, everybody back at the Xfinity shop, you guys do a phenomenal job-- all the guys in the chassis shop, the body shop. This car was on rails this week, you know, and it was last week too. But I was just able to overcome our deficit that we had this weekend and get back to the front.