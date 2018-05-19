Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip break down their 1995 All-Star Race
Video Details
Jeff Gordon and Darrell Waltrip look back at the 1995 All-Star Race which saw Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt wreck before Gordon took the win.
