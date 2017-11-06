Show Transcript Hide Transcript

HOST: Kevin Harvick is celebrating a huge victory. It puts him through to the championship four. That's a place he's been before, and he has also won before. Let's take a look now at the playoffs grid. Kyle Busch was through with the win, Harvick joins him with the win. And now Martin Truex Jr. is there as well. It leaves one more spot. And the drivers eligible still are Keselowski through Jimmy Johnson. And right now owner Tony Stewart says this 4 team is dangerous.

- I know Kevin, and I know when I was watching those last 25 laps, I saw him lock in. And that's something. When he gets locked in like that, he's dangerous. So to get locked in like that now is something that 78 team better be worried about here in a couple weeks. You know, when you can send those guys home with this kind of a morale boost, it's-- it makes this team dangerous, man. I mean, it's like-- it's like dangling meat in front of a tiger. You do that with this crew, and this driver, I mean, there are some good things that can happen.

- Yeah, Tony Stewart definitely knows how to get a championship done. First of all, it's great to see him back and involved in the sport still. But Larry, this team is dangerous.

- They can be dangerous on a racetrack. They can be dangerous off the racetrack. I think back-- and I was listening to Tony right there-- back to 2011. He played mind games with Carl Edwards for about three weeks before going to Miami. And I'm almost seeing the same thing start to generate here now two weeks before going down there.

- Yeah, just about everybody had Martin Truex Jr. as the favorite at Homestead, but do you think the gap has been closed now after this round?

- We don't know who the fourth driver is going to be, but I would say right now with Martin Truex, Jr., Kyle Busch, and Kevin Harvick, you know what you do with this stat book right here? You toss it in the trash because the gap is definitely closed, and I think Kevin Harvick proved that today.